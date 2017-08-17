Summer is coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to! Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom are letting kids ages three to five in FOR FREE.

This special is a new type of season pass titled the Pre-K Pass that allows kids of the right age to go to the park for free for the rest of the 2017 season as well as the full 2018 season.

“We’re introducing the Pre-K Pass to help families with young children more easily and affordably enjoy everything that Dorney Park has to offer," said Mike Fehnel, Dorney Park vice president and general manager.



The average daily admission price for a child ages three to five is about $40.



Fehnel says the new pass is a benefit to the whole family.

“The Pre-K Pass allows parents to save money as the entire family experiences not only the kids' rides in Planet Snoopy™ but also roller coasters, thrill rides, shows and our fantastic water park," he said.



To ensure your kids get in free for the rest of the current season as well as the next, be sure to register between August 16 and October 29. Registration for the pass for the 2018 season is open until May 28, 2018.

After registering for the Free 2018 Pre-K Pass, follow the directions to submit and activate the pass.