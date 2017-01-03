A longtime supervising exterminator with the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene agreed to serve an unpaid 40-day suspension for driving a city vehicle to a bar, then leaving seven hours later, allegedly intoxicated, and getting into a multi-car accident, officials say.

The man, an employee of DOHMH for nearly a decade, was off duty at the time of the May incident, the New York City Conflicts of Interest Board said in announcing the three-way settlement Tuesday.

It didn't appear that anyone was seriously injured in the crash; the damage to the other vehicles wasn't known, but the city vehicle was rendered inoperable and beyond repair.

The suspension is valued at about $4,867.