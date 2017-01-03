Department of Health Supervisor Takes City Vehicle to Bar for 7 Hours, Then Causes Multi-Car Crash: Officials | NBC New York
NBC_OTS_NY

Department of Health Supervisor Takes City Vehicle to Bar for 7 Hours, Then Causes Multi-Car Crash: Officials

The man, a longtime employee of the department, was off duty at the time

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    A longtime supervising exterminator with the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene agreed to serve an unpaid 40-day suspension for driving a city vehicle to a bar, then leaving seven hours later, allegedly intoxicated, and getting into a multi-car accident, officials say. 

    The man, an employee of DOHMH for nearly a decade, was off duty at the time of the May incident, the New York City Conflicts of Interest Board said in announcing the three-way settlement Tuesday. 

    It didn't appear that anyone was seriously injured in the crash; the damage to the other vehicles wasn't known, but the city vehicle was rendered inoperable and beyond repair. 

    The suspension is valued at about $4,867.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    NBC Washington
    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices