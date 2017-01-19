What to Know Donald Trump departs NYC for Washington Thursday a day before his inauguration; protesters and supporters have flooded the capital city

President Obama delivered his last press conference and Michelle Obama took a final stroll around the White House with the family's dogs

At least 30 people are missing after an avalanche buried a crowded hotel in Italy

Trump Heads to D.C. for Inauguration

Hundreds of thousands of people continued to pour into Washington, D.C. on Thursday to support or protest President-elect Donald Trump on the eve of his inauguration. Ten weeks after he defeated Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in the election, Trump will depart New York City once more Thursday morning, only this time he won’t be on his own plane. He’s boarding a military jet headed to Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland as he prepares his transition to the nation’s highest office. The president-elect is scheduled to leave New York at 10:40 a.m. for the last time as a private citizen. Meanwhile, major protests are being planned in D.C. and New York, including one at Columbus Circle on Thursday night. Check out this history of the inauguration process.

Avalanche Buries Italian Hotel

An avalanche buried a mountain hotel in an earthquake-hit region of central Italy, leaving at least 30 people missing, authorities said Thursday. Italian media said that the avalanche covered the three-story hotel in the central region of Abruzzo on Wednesday. The ANSA news agency quoted a rescuer as saying that there were fatalities, but details weren't immediately available. Mountain rescue teams reached the hotel by skis around 4 a.m. local time.

Burning High-Rise Collapses in Tehran

A high-rise building in Tehran engulfed by a fire collapsed on Thursday, killing at least 30 firefighters and injuring some 75 people, state media reported. The disaster struck the Plasco building, an iconic structure in central Tehran just north of the capital's sprawling bazaar. Iran's state-run Press TV announced the firefighters' deaths, without giving a source for the information. Local Iranian state television said 30 civilians were injured in the disaster.

The Obamas Say Farewell After 8 Years

President Barack Obama took the last question of his last press briefing in the White House to brag about his two daughters, who "surprise and enchant and impress" him every day. Obama said he and his wife learned from 18-year-old Malia and 15-year-old Sasha in talking about the results of November's election. The remarks combined several themes Obama has been making lately, as his second term comes to a close. Meanwhile, First Lady Michelle Obama took one last walk through the White House — for the whole world to see. On Wednesday, Obama posted a short video of her stroll on Twitter.

Bushes Remain Hospitalized

Former President George H.W. Bush was admitted Wednesday to the intensive care unit of a Houston hospital with pneumonia, and his wife, Barbara Bush, was hospitalized as a precaution after suffering fatigue and coughing, a spokesman said. The 41st president was placed in the ICU to address "an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia," family spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement. McGrath said Barbara Bush, who is 91, had not been feeling well for a couple of weeks.

Woman in Viral Dance Video Dies

A Texas woman with cancer who lifted spirits across the world when she danced to "JuJu On That Beat" with a friend through her chemotherapy died Wednesday. A close friend of Ana-Alecia Ayala described her as "one in a million" when confirming her death. She said the last couple of weeks were particularly tough. Ayala’s Facebook page was flooded with condolences Wednesday, with many re-sharing her popular dance video. The video had over 9 million views on Facebook as of Wednesday afternoon.

Adorable Panda Cubs

It's rare that anyone other than a tight-knit group of caretakers gets to go inside the giant panda nursery at Zoo Atlanta. Check out these cute panda twins as they hang out with their caretakers.