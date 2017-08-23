What to Know Danish police said a DNA test from a headless torso found in the Baltic Sea matches with missing Swedish journalist Kim Wall

Clashes Follow President’s Rally in Arizona

President Trump blamed the media for the widespread condemnation of his response to a Charlottesville, Virginia, protest organized by white supremacists that led to the killing of a counter-protester. Trump opened his political rally in Phoenix with a call for unity, saying, "What happened in Charlottesville strikes at the core of America and tonight, this entire arena stands united in forceful condemnation of the thugs that perpetrated hatred and violence." After the rally, a day of noisy but largely peaceful protests outside the Phoenix convention center turned unruly after someone apparently lobbed rocks and bottles at officers. Officers responded with pepper spray to break up the crowd, Phoenix police spokesman Jonathan Howard said. Three people were arrested on charges related to the protest, and one person was arrested on an unrelated warrant, Police Chief Jeri Williams said. Two officers were treated for heat exhaustion, she said. Meanwhile, Trump said Sheriff Joe Arpaio will be "just fine" despite being found guilty of criminal contempt for violating a court order as the president strongly hinted that he might pardon the man known as "America's toughest sheriff."

DNA of Headless Torso Matches Swedish Journalist, Police Say

Danish police said a DNA test from a headless torso found in the Baltic Sea matches with missing Swedish journalist Kim Wall, who is believed to have died on an amateur-built submarine that sank. Wall, 30, was last seen alive on Aug. 10 on Danish inventor Peter Madsen's submarine, which sank off Denmark's eastern coast the day after. Madsen, who was arrested on preliminary manslaughter charges, denies having anything to do with Wall's disappearance. He initially told police that she disembarked from the submarine to a Copenhagen island several hours into their trip and that he did not know what happened to her afterward, but later told authorities "an accident occurred onboard that led to her death" and he "buried" her at sea. The headless torso was found by a member of the public near where she was believed to have died. Copenhagen police said the arms and legs had been "deliberately been cut off" the body. In a brief statement, police said tests found the torso matched with Wall.

7th Fleet Commander to Be Relieved After Deadly Ship Collisions

The commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be dismissed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific this year, two U.S. officials said. One official said Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin was being removed because of the leadership's loss of confidence in his ability to command. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the decision. The move follows four Navy accidents in the Pacific since late January, including two collisions that left sailors dead and missing. "While each of these four incidents is unique, they cannot be viewed in isolation," Pacific Fleet commander Adm. Scott Swift said . He said the Navy would carry out a "deliberate re-set" of all its ships in the Pacific, focused on navigation, mechanical systems and bridge resource management. It would include training and an expert assessment of each ship. Seven sailors died in June after the USS Fitzgerald collided with a container ship off Japan. On Monday, the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided off Singapore, injuring five sailors and leaving 10 others missing.

White Nationalist Accused of UVa. Attack Says He'll Turn Himself in

A white nationalist wanted for crimes authorities say were committed on the campus of the University of Virginia a day before a deadly rally has said he will turn himself in to authorities. University of Virginia police say Christopher Cantwell of Keene, New Hampshire, is wanted on three felony charges: two counts of the illegal use of tear gas or other gases and one count of malicious bodily injury with a "caustic substance," explosive or fire. Contacted by The Associated Press, Cantwell acknowledged he had pepper-sprayed a counter demonstrator during an Aug. 11 protest but insisted he was defending himself, saying he did it "because my only other option was knocking out his teeth." Cantwell also said he had been trying for days to find out about whether he had outstanding warrants. When the police issued a statement, Cantwell said he was "convinced" that he is wanted and would turn himself in.

Backyard Chickens, Ducks Linked to Salmonella Cases, CDC Says

Recent salmonella outbreaks may be linked to backyard poultry, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In an outbreak advisory, the CDC said there have been 961 cases in 48 states and Washington, D.C., so far this year. Of the nearly 1,000 cases, 215 resulted in hospitalization and one in death. In tracking the illnesses, the CDC said 74 percent of those who got sick reported that they'd had contact with live poultry in the week before the illness started. The federal agency and multiple states are investigating 10 separate multistate outbreaks of salmonella infections in people who had contact with backyard flocks. The CDC said chickens, ducks and their young can be carrying the salmonella bacteria but appear healthy and clean with no signs of illness. The agency recommends always washing hands thoroughly with soup and water right after touching live poultry

ESPN Broadcaster Robert Lee Taken Off UVA Game Due to Name

ESPN broadcaster Robert Lee will not work Virginia's season opener because of recent violence in Charlottesville sparked by the decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. A spokeswoman for ESPN says Lee has been moved to Youngstown State's game at Pittsburgh on the ACC Network on Sept. 2. The network says the decision was made "as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name." Plans to remove a statue of Lee led to a protest in Charlottesville earlier this month that attracted what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade. Violent clashes erupted between a large gathering of white nationalists and hundreds of counter protesters. ESPN says the decision to put Lee on another game was made "collectively." It also says it's "a shame that this is even a topic of conversation."

George and Amal Clooney Donate $1 Million to Fight Hate Groups

George and Amal Clooney are donating $1 million to fight hate groups. The couple announced their Clooney Foundation for Justice is supporting the Southern Poverty Law Center with a $1 million grant to combat hate groups in the United States. George Clooney says in a statement they wanted to add their voices and financial assistance to the fight for equality. Clooney said, "There are no two sides to bigotry and hate." The Southern Poverty Law Center monitors the activities of more than 1,600 extremist groups in the U.S. and has used litigation to win judgments against white supremacist organizations.