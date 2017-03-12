Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling on New York State police to investigate a bomb threat against a Jewish Community Center in Rochester.

The Rochester JCC was closed indefinitely due to a bomb threat, Brighton Police Chief Mark Henderson tweeted Sunday morning.

Cuomo said he was "profoundly disturbed and disgusted" by the threat, and said he's ordered a joint investigation into the matter by state police, federal and local law enforcement.

"The new bomb threate against the Brighton Jewish Community Center is a despicable and cowardly act that will not be tolerated in New York," he said in a statement. "It is especially repugnant that this latest act of anti-Semitism took place on Purim, a day that we celebrate the resiliencey of the Jewish people."

The governor also reinforced the city's zero-tolerance policy regarding anti-Semitism.

"As New Yorkers, we will not stand by silently as some seek to sow hate and division," he said. "New York is one family, and an attack on one is an attack on all."

Sen. Charles Schumer also denounced the threat, calling it "despicable" to target an organization that opened its doors to those in need.

"Rochester JCC opened their doors to care for wind storm victims this wk & just received 2nd bomb threat in less than 1 wk," he tweeted. "Despicable."

An evacuation was ordered at the Jewish Children's Museum in Brooklyn Thursday morning as police investigated a bomb threat, officials said.

Police responded to the museum on Eastern Parkway after getting a call around 9:30 a.m. The nature of the call to police wasn't clear, but state Sen. Jesse Hamilton, who represents Crown Heights and other neighborhoods in the area, said the museum had received a bomb threat.

Gov. Cuomo also confirmed the threat, adding that it came via email. He spoke to reporters alongside Devorah Halberstam, the mother of Ari Halberstam, whose death at age 16 in a 1994 terror attack inspired the museum's creation. The museum is dedicated in his honor.

It wasn't known how many people were in the building at the time of the evacuation, but traffic delays were reported in the area as authorities investigated.

"It’s suffering, very, very deep suffering as a parent to know that there are people out there that are so full of hatred and they can’t let it go," said Devorah Halberstam, who marked the 13th anniversary of her son's death last week. "We all will stand together, and do stand together against these messages of evil and hate."

The evacuations follow a series of bomb threats at Jewish facilities across the country, including several in New York. Sunday's threat is the second within a week against a Jewish organization in the state.

Authorities have been looking into more than 120 bomb threats called into nearly 100 JCC schools, child care and other similar facilities across the nation since January. No injuries have been reported in any of the cases and no devices have been found. The FBI is assisting in the probe.

