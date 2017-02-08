Four-Alarm Fire Strikes Upper East Side Building

A four-alarm fire struck a complex at 83rd Street and Second Avenue Wednesday morning, and more than 170 firefighters were on scene battling the blaze.

The fire, at 1594 Second Avenue, led to at least two injuries, fire officials said.

The FDNY struck a third alarm around 10:40 a.m. and a fourth alarm around 10:50 a.m., and as of 11:15 a.m. the fire was still not under control. Blown-out windows and damage inside the building were visible from the street.

The mixed-use building houses multiple floors of apartments (39 units in total), as well as retail space, including an Italian restaurant called Firenze Ristorante.

The NYPD said Second Avenue was closed from 81st through 86th Streets.

