A group of protesters mobilized at John F. Kennedy Airport following the detainment of two Iraqi refugees Saturday morning.

The demonstrators held homemade signs that read "No ban, no wall" and "Refugees welcome" in front of Terminal 4's international arrivals area Saturday afternoon. One sign even called for President Trump's impeachment and the deportation of the first lady.

"We're here to tell Trump that we are not going anywhere," said lawyer and refugee advocate Jacki Esposito, who helped organize the protest. "Today is the beginning of a long opposition from us, and our neighbors all over the country."

U.S. Representative Jerry Nadler and Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez met with Customs and Border Patrol supervisors at the airport as the two worked to provide legal access to the detainees.

Community organizer Daniel Altschuler and Reform Immigration For America, an immigrant rights advocacy group, also attempted to free the refugees from custody, but were turned away and asked to leave the airport, Altschuler said in a tweet.

Altschuler noted that CBP officials initially didn't allow Nadler or Velazquez to see the detained refugees. At around noon, he tweeted that the White House didn't provide guidance to CBP on what to do with the other detainees.

However, nearly four hours after the detainment news broke, Rep. Nadler announced that one of the Iraqi detainees, Hameed Jhalid Darweesh, was released from custody.

"Pleased to announce w/@NydiaVelazquez the release of Hameed Jhalid Darweesh from detention at JFK," he tweeted.

The detainment comes just a day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order temporarily closing U.S. borders to refugees of Muslim-majority nations for 90 days, and for Syrian refugees, indefinitely.

The order also suspended a program that last year in the U.S. resettled 85,000 people displaced by war, political oppression and religious prejudice.