Firefighters Battle Growing Inferno in Jersey City

What to Know The fire broke out on Brook Street in Jersey City sometime after 4 p.m.

By 5 p.m., the inferno was growing, threatening a number of homes in the area

Additional units were responding to the block in the hopes of containing the fire before it spread

Thick, black smoke and intense flames are overtaking a block in Jersey City as firefighters battle a large fire at a garage.

The fire broke out at Center and Brook streets in an area of homes and industry sometime after 4 p.m. Thursday.

A yellowish smoke was rising from what appeared to be a mechanics’ garage around 4:30 p.m. By 4:45, the smoke had turned black and thick flames had consumed the top of the building.

Fire crews were attacking the fire from the front of the building, but had to move back after flames caught electrical wires on fire, causing them to spray sparks onto the street below.

More units were arriving to tackle the fire shortly before 5 p.m. in the hopes of keeping it from spreading to adjacent homes.

Top Tri-State News Photos

