An 11th-grade student on Long Island has died after suffering a serious head injury during an off-season football practice. Greg Cergol reports.

One Long Island town will say their final goodbyes to high school football star who died last week in a freak accident during practice.

The funeral for Joshua Mileto, 16, is set for Tuesday. The teenager from Sachem East High School in Farmingville died after he was hit by a heavy log during practice used for drills.

Mileto had been participating in a strength and condition camp as part of an off-season practice with other players when the log fell and hit him in the head.

On Monday, heavy hearts filled the community as they prepared to say goodbye. Mileto’s teammates wore their football jerseys to remember him.

Ny Teen Dies After Injury During Football Practice