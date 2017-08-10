A New York teenager has died after suffering an injury during football practice on Thursday morning.

A Long Island teenager has died after suffering a serious injury during football practice, police say.

The teen was hurt on the field at Sachem East High School in Farmingville just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, police say.

The nature of the injury wasn't immediately clear, but sources familiar with the investigation say he may have slipped and hit his head on a pole during a training exercise that involved team members carrying a metal pole on their shoulders.

He was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Equipment was scattered across the football field as if the practice had ended abruptly. The teen's teammates had rushed to the hospital with him, sources say, and investigators are speaking to the players.

The teenager's identity has not been released.