Family Forced to Jump Jersey Shore Drawbridge in Their Car

A New Jersey family was driving across a Cape May County drawbridge when it opened in front of them. They were forced to jump the gap.

A family heading to Cape May, New Jersey, found themselves in an improbable situation when a drawbridge started to lift as they attempted to drive across it earlier this month.

Terence Naphys paid the $1.50 toll at the top of the Middle Thorofare Bridge that connects The Wildwoods and Cape May via Ocean Drive, and was heading towards the steel metal grate when it suddenly lifted 3 to 6 feet in the air, he told Lower Township police.

Naphys was worried the car would fall into the water, so instead of stopping he accelerated and jumped the gap, police said. Inside the vehicle also were his wife, his daughter and a daughter's friend.

"It's scary what's going through your mind," Terence Naphys said. "We could have all landed in the water."

Below, a commercial fishing vessel tried to pass. Its radio communication was down and the bridge operator could not contact the larger boat, officials said.

The operator later told police he expected the car would clear the bridge in time.

Naphys' car sustained minor damage and was able to drive away from the scene. He and his family were not injured.

The bridge was built in 1940 and needs as much as $200 million in repairs and renovations, according to Cape May County officials.

Investigators said the incident was an operator error and is under investigation by the Cape May County Bridge Commission.

Naphys isn't sure when he'll have the courage to cross a bridge again.

"I will never ever drive that bridge or probably any drawbridge again," he said.