Facebook Removes Fake Connecticut State Police Page

A fake Facebook page was passing itself off as the Connecticut State Police and some of the news posted on the now-deleted page was not accurate.

"We want to make sure the information being provided under the CSP page is accurate information, correct information coming from Connecticut State Police," Trooper Kelly Grant, the public information officer for Connecticut State Police (CPS), said.

A close look at the Facebook profile picture can be the first clue into knowing that the account is fake.

Grant told NBC Connecticut, "We don't want to see anyone harmed, we don't want to see anyone misguided or misdirected. We did notify Facebook this is not a Connecticut State Police page."

On Tuesday afternoon, the page was deactivated by Facebook. The account was featuring false information mixed in with what appears to be some comic relief and engaged followers.

"It's terrible. You don't know what's true and what's not because it definitely looks real," Kim Belanger of Simsbury added.

Quinnipiac journalism professor Rich Hanley said what's even more alarming is the content of some of the posts.

"Fake news always has a kernel of truth in it. That's why it works," Hanley said. "Once this stuff is shared, it gets completely out of control and it's impossible to reign in."

Grant noted the author moved from posting derogatory comments on their official page to creating his own CSP page. State police are checking to see if it’s all legal.

Meantime, Grant said to look for the signs.

"Read what's in front of you, make sure it's legitimate, and look at the patch, our state police patch. Read the patch, read what it says about calling 911, read about what it says who we are, if that doesn't make sense, if that's not correction info."

NBC Connecticut did reach out to the poster and a new post was emailed to us.

This appears to be the second fake state police page posted recently on Facebook. One popped up last week, but was also taken down. State police said they monitor social media on a regular basis.