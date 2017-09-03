Skeptical FDNY Firefighter Tries a Texas Whataburger

Rescuers from across the country are in Texas assisting with the relief efforts in Hurricane Harvey, and a firefighter from New York got his first taste of a Texas original: Whataburger.

The company got its start in Corpus Christi, not far from where Hurricane Harvey made landfall.

The company tweeted they were serving first responders who are helping with relief efforts and found the FDNY firefighter, who said he'd never tried the Texas delicacy.

"These Texas guys want to tell me this is a burger -- the official Texas burger," the firefighter said. "I don't think so, but we're about to see right now."

He quickly changed his mind after taking a bite saying, "That is a good burger."

No word on what he thought of the trademark ketchup.

