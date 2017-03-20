Trump Protest Charges Against Eric Garner's Mother to Be Dropped | NBC New York
The Death of Eric Garner

Trump Protest Charges Against Eric Garner's Mother to Be Dropped

Eric Garner's death after being put in a police chokehold became a rallying point for protesters

    The mother of Eric Garner was among 11 people arrested outside Trump Tower on Tuesday night. The National Action Network came out to protest the president's executive orders and cabinet picks. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017)

    What to Know

    • Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, was arrested at a protest outside Trump Tower in January

    • Carr and 10 other people were arrested for allegedly blocking traffic on Fifth Avenue, police said

    • Eric Garner died after being put in a police chokehold back in 2014; his dying words "I can't breathe" became a rallying cry

    Charges stemming from a January protest outside Trump Tower will be dropped against the mother of Eric Garner if she stays out of trouble, a judge said Monday.

    Garner's mother, Gwen Carr, and 10 others, including several city leaders and community activists, were arrested for allegedly blocking traffic on Fifth Avenue on Jan. 31 when they gathered to protest President Trump’s executive orders, cabinet picks and pick for Supreme Court justice.

    The protest lasted about an hour outside Trump Tower, where the president has a penthouse and office. Carr and others were led away in handcuffs. 

    The judge Monday offered all 11 arrested an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal, which means the cases will be dismissed if they avoid new arrests.

    Carr couldn't immediately be reached for comment on the judge's decision. A subway operator before the death of her son, Carr has since devoted her time to civil rights activism.

    Garner, 43, died on July 17, 2014, after being put in a chokehold on a Staten Island street corner by an NYPD officer after he was stopped for selling loose, untaxed cigarettes. The chokehold was captured on video, which showed him calling out "I can't breathe" as he was held down.

    A grand jury declined to indict the officer in the chokehold, but investigations remain ongoing. 

    Garner's dying words became a rallying cry at protests nationwide over police killings of black men amid a nationwide debate over police use of force.

