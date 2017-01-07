NJ Driver Accused of Ducking $94K in EZPass Tolls, Fines | NBC New York
NJ Driver Accused of Ducking $94K in EZPass Tolls, Fines

    Port Authority police released a photo of Sean Haluska, who is accused of skipping out on $94,600 of EZPass tolls and fines.

    A driver racked up more than $94,000 in unpaid EZPass tolls and fines, Port Authority police said Saturday. 

    Sean Haluska, 43, of Farmingdale, New Jersey, was charged with obstructing govenmental andminstration, petit larceny and aggravted unlicensed operator of a motor vehicle. 

    He was stopped Friday at the Outerbridge Crossing toll plaza in Staten Island, police say. Police say they saw him drive through the EZPass lane without paying. 

    When he was arrested, Haluska's driver's license was suspended for the fourth time, police said. Authorities say he had more than 1,490 open violations and owes more than $94,600. 

    It's not clear whether Haluska had an attorney. 

