A dramatic police chase ended when a suspect fleeing police by foot on a Brooklyn highway was tackled just as he was about to jump off an overpass, Chopper 4 over the scene captured exclusively.

Police began pursuing two motorcyclists on the Belt Parkway during the evening rush hour, possibly starting at Cropsey Avenue off Belt Parkway in Bensonhurst. It's not clear why police were pursuing them.

Police dispatch recordings captured the officers' exchange during the chase: "I've got two wheels coming down, traveling westbound approaching Ocean Parkway."

At around 68th Street on the Belt Parkway, in Bay Ridge, one of the motorcyclists bailed off his bike.

"They'll bail -- they're bailing off!" the police dispatch continues.

The biker began running through westbound traffic as cops followed him on foot, Chopper 4 shows. He jumped the divider and ran through eastbound traffic, heading straight for the concrete barrier to jump off the Bay Ridge Avenue overpass, video shows, likely a 30-foot drop.

A man ran out of his car, swiftly tackled the biker and brought him to the ground. Officers immediately swarm the man, one with his gun drawn.

It's not clear if the person who tackled the suspect is an officer; he appeared to be wearing plainclothes and the vehicle he came out of was not a marked patrol car.

