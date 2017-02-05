Driver Reaching for Loose Paper Crashes Car, Sparks Fire: Police | NBC New York
NBC_OTS_NY

Driver Reaching for Loose Paper Crashes Car, Sparks Fire: Police

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    @SoBrunswickPD/Twitter
    What remains of a car after a crash that started with a loose paper blowing out the window.

    A driver reaching for a paper that was about to blow out the window lost control and crashed Sunday afternoon into a utility pole, sparking a fire that threatened a nearby horse farm, police said.

    The 23-year-old driver had to be extricated from his 2000 Mitsubishi, New Brunswick police said. He was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. His injuries were considered not-life threatening. 

    He was trying to grab a paper that was blowing out of his car when he struck a utility pole and the car split in half, police said. 

    Wires fell onto a field which caught fire, police said. Firefighters contained the brush fire before it spread to a horse farm. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Published 58 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us