What remains of a car after a crash that started with a loose paper blowing out the window.

A driver reaching for a paper that was about to blow out the window lost control and crashed Sunday afternoon into a utility pole, sparking a fire that threatened a nearby horse farm, police said.

The 23-year-old driver had to be extricated from his 2000 Mitsubishi, New Brunswick police said. He was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. His injuries were considered not-life threatening.

He was trying to grab a paper that was blowing out of his car when he struck a utility pole and the car split in half, police said.

Wires fell onto a field which caught fire, police said. Firefighters contained the brush fire before it spread to a horse farm.