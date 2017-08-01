Sen. Cory Booker to Introduce Bill to Legalize Marijuana - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Sen. Cory Booker to Introduce Bill to Legalize Marijuana

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Sen. Cory Booker to Introduce Bill to Legalize Marijuana
    Getty Images
    File: U.S. Sen. Cory Booker

    U.S. Senator Cory Booker is introducing a bill to legalize marijuana at a federal level. 

    The former mayor of Newark, a Democrat, tweeted Tuesday that he's introducing the Marijuana Justice Act, which would also allow people serving time for marijuana-related offenses to be resentenced and automatically expunge federal marijuana use and possession crimes, according to NorthJersey.com.

    The bill uses federal funds to encourage states to liberalize their marijuana laws. 

    Booker says the current federal drug laws "divert critical resources from fighting violent crimes, tear families apart, unfairly impact low-income communities and communities of color and waste billions in taxpayer dollars each year."

    The marijuana legalization bill has little chance of succeeding in the GOP-controlled Congress, however, and the Justice Department has started rolling back Obama-era policies aimed at granting more leeway to drug offenders, NorthJersey.com reports. 

    Published 14 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us