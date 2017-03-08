Police say three people have been arrested after an initial investigation into a cocaine trafficking scheme uncovered a defrauding scam targeting the elderly for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Ricardo Castang was indicted on charges including multiple counts of conspiracy and money laundering, the New York City Special Narcotics Prosecutor announced Wednesday.

Officials said the 35-year-old had been in custody on drug charges since last September with bail set at $250,000, and was rearrested on charges in the new indictment.

Castang's wife, Linda Altidor, 30, and Tiffany Watley, 25, were arrested Wednesday morning by DEA officers with the New York Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Strike Force, authorties said.

Both Castang and Altidor were charged with first-degree scheme to defraud for their alleged connection to defraud victims under false pretenses between March 2015 and March 2016.

Law enforcement officials learned that since December 2015, Castang and an accomplice received U.S. Mail packages shipped from Costa Rica to locations in New York City and elsewhere, according to the investigation.

He allegedly texted and used an internet-based message app to send communications regarding the packages. A text message dated August 16, 2016 was sent to another person that read, "The Costa Rica bag I gave u can u stitch it up and let me know how it turns out?"

In September 2016, Castang was arrested at a shoe repair business in Crown Heights after he arrived to pick up two packages delivered by the U.S. Postal Service that he requested tracking information for. Authorities say contained in the package were two souvenir bags concealing over two pounds of cocaine inside the lining.

Following his arrest, police uncovered that he and his wife allegedly received checks totaling over $300,000 from more than two dozen victims thoughout 17 states across the country, including a Manhattan and Connecticut resident.

Victims were contacted by a caller claiming to represent the Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes. The caller informed the victims they were winnes, but in order to claim their prize, they had to submit payment for fees and taxes owed, according to the investigation.

The victims ranged in age from 51 to 91, with the average age being 78. Authorities say some victims paid between $50,000 and $60,000, with one victim over 80 years old sending multiple checks totaling nearly $30,000.

"The three defendants arrested not only peddled cocaine, they also shook down the elderly with the grandeur of a sweepstakes win," said NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill. "Today, the three find themselves facing serious charges after a joint investigation by detectives, agents and prosecutors."

All three suspects allegedly arranged for nearly $480,000 cash to be transferred to Costa Rica over two and a half years, which included proceeds from the sweepstakes scam and drug trafficking. They were charged with money laundering in various degrees.