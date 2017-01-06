What to Know A winter storm watch has been issued for Ocean County and Suffolk County ahead of Saturday's storm

The track of the system is changeable, though, and meteorologists caution that any shift could alter potential snowfall amounts

Meanwhile, the weather will be bitterly cold, with highs of just 27 and 25 degrees, respectively, forecast for Saturday and Sunday

If you think it's cold outside Friday, just wait for the weekend.

The arctic chill that seized the tri-state as a cold air mass moved in earlier this week will only intensify this weekend, with high temperatures expected to cap out at 27 and 25 degrees Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Storm Team 4 says the wind will make it feel more like the single-digits outside.

Snow is possible again Saturday, though the models currently project the storm system to stay mostly offshore, Storm Team 4 says. At this point, snow is expected to spread over the area from the south late Friday into early Saturday, possibly becoming heavy at times in the morning and afternoon. The snow is expected to taper off by late afternoon, leaving behind possible slick roads and poor visibility that could pose hazards to drivers.

The most accumulation -- about 3 to 6 inches -- is expected in eastern Suffolk County, with about 2 to 3 inches forecast for Ocean County in New Jersey. The city should see little or no impact if the models hold, Storm Team 4 says.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for Ocean County and Suffolk County ahead of the storm.

Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing Monday, when Storm Team 4 forecasts a high of 30 for the city, and warm steadily thereafter. The mercury should climb to 40 by Tuesday and on Wednesday could soar into the low 50s, but the warm weather will bring clouds and showers, which could continue into Thursday, when highs go back to the upper 40s.

Light snow fell across the region overnight Thursday into Friday, leaving about 2 inches in Woodbridge and Port Reading in New Jersey, while East Brunswick saw 1.5 inches. Suffolk County also saw heavier snowfall and police said slick roads may have caused a serious accident in Wyandanch. The city got a coating, but most of the flakes vanished by the time the morning rush ended.

Alternate side parking in the city was suspended Friday.