Search Suspended for Missing Kite Surfer off NJ - NBC New York
Search Suspended for Missing Kite Surfer off NJ

    The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search Saturday for a man who disappeared while kite surfing off the coast of New Jersey.

    Sinisa Bjelajac, 44, of Hoboken, remains missing, the Coast Guard said. 

    “Suspending a search is one of the most difficult decisions we have to make,” Cmdr. Brian Murphy said. 

    A boater reported seeing a kite surfer in distress near Horseshoe Cove in Gateway National Park around 5:30 p.m. Friday. 

    The boater says he saw an unconscious man attached to a kite in harness, but as he was trying to pull the surfer from the water, a gust of wind pulled the kite line from his hands and he lost sight of the man.

    In the sport, riders use surfboards and large kites to propel themselves across the water.

    Joining the search with the Coast Guard were emergency crews from the New York Police Department, New Jersey State Police, the U.S. Park Police and local police and fire departments.


