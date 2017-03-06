A New Yorker illustrator's impromptu caricature of a bicycling man on a car window has gone viral, with nearly 5 million people watching a video of the art since it was posted to Facebook four days ago.

Illustrator Christoph Niemann told NBC News he drew the cyclist while driving with the film crew from the New Yorker offices to the Flatiron Building and then just hit "record."

As the vehicle moves, the caricature appears to move, too, racing past parked Citi Bikes and responding to the ebb and flow of traffic. The video has been shared more than 45,000 times since he posted it to Facebook Thursday.

Fans lauded the creative simplicity of his effort.

Niemann is the subject of a Netflix series about creative thinkers called "Abstract: The Art of Design." According to his Facebook page, he works as an illustrator for the New York Times as well as the New Yorker.