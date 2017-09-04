Car Hits 8 People at South Philadelphia Block Party

Eight people are injured after a SUV drove into a crowd of people at a block party in the Point Breeze section of Philadelphia. No charges have been placed at this time. NBC10's Brandon Hudson is on the scene with the details.

A woman attempting to get around a Labor Day block party in South Philadelphia hit eight people with her sports utility vehicle, Philadelphia police said.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m. on the 1500 block of South Ringgold Street in the Point Breeze section of the city.

Festivities had just started when the driver, whose children were also in the car, struck several party-goers, including the guest of honor, police said.

Tables, tents, food and beverages were tossed into into the street.

Witnesses said several children were able to jump out of the way, but several adults did not have enough time to react.

"She didn't beep the horn or nothing," said Eloise Horton. "I'm hurt. I'm crying. I'm old myself."

The driver, who has not been identified, told police her brakes failed, officials said. It was not clear if the street where the accident occurred was closed off for the party.



At least eight people were taken to a local hospital and were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver remained on the scene and was cooperating with investigators, police said. Police have not said whether she was driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.