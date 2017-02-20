Lexene Charles and Heather Lindsay say they're keeping the graffiti up despite opposition from the city of Stamford.

A Connecticut husband and wife whose garage door was spray-painted with the n-word now face hundreds of dollars in fines for refusing to remove the slur.

Lexene Charles, 56, and his common-law wife, Heather Lindsay, 59, discovered the graffiti on their Stamford home last month.

The couple says they’ve left the n-word scrawled across their garage so the community doesn’t forget what happened.

The couple has refused to remove the n-word from their garage door. They found it spray-painted there last month.



The move hasn’t been sitting well with police, who have issued a blight citation. The City of Stamford has fined the couple $100 for each day the slur stays on their garage door.

Stamford Chief of Police Jonathan Fontneau also visited their home and said they face arrest in addition to the fines.

Charles and Lindsay say they aren’t changing their minds and will fight the fines in court.