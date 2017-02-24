Amber Alert Issued for 6-Year-Old Girl After Deadly Stabbing in Bridgeport | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Amber Alert Issued for 6-Year-Old Girl After Deadly Stabbing in Bridgeport

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    An Amber Alert was issued for 6-year-old Aylin Sofia Hernandez and her father, Oscar Hernandez, following a deadly stabbing in Bridgeport. Police said Oscar Hernandez is a suspect in the stabbing. Leslie Mayes reports. 

    (Published 1 minute ago)

    What to Know

    • An Amber Alert was issued for 6-year-old Aylin Sofia Hernandez, who police believe was taken by her father

    • Her father is a suspect in a deadly stabbing in Bridgeport, Connecticut

    • Police said they believe the daughter and father are in a gray Hyundai Elantra with New York plates

    An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old girl who police believe was taken by her father following a deadly stabbing in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

    Police said they’re looking for Aylin Sofia Hernandez and her father Oscar Hernandez, who is a suspect in the stabbing. 

    Police believe the two of them are in a silver or gray Hyundai Elantra with New York plates. Police said there have been no sightings of the girl, her father or the vehicle since 2:45 a.m. 

    The Amber Alert was issued after a landlord called police to report a stabbing in Bridgeport early Friday morning.

    Officers arrived at a home near Greenwood and Summit streets and found two stabbing victims, according to police.

    The victims were rushed to an area hospital and at least one of them died, police said. Their relation to the girl or her father wasn't immediately known. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Connecticut State Police at 860-685-8190.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us