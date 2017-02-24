An Amber Alert was issued for 6-year-old Aylin Sofia Hernandez and her father, Oscar Hernandez, following a deadly stabbing in Bridgeport. Police said Oscar Hernandez is a suspect in the stabbing. Leslie Mayes reports.

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old girl who police believe was taken by her father following a deadly stabbing in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Police said they’re looking for Aylin Sofia Hernandez and her father Oscar Hernandez, who is a suspect in the stabbing.

Police believe the two of them are in a silver or gray Hyundai Elantra with New York plates. Police said there have been no sightings of the girl, her father or the vehicle since 2:45 a.m.

The Amber Alert was issued after a landlord called police to report a stabbing in Bridgeport early Friday morning.

Officers arrived at a home near Greenwood and Summit streets and found two stabbing victims, according to police.

The victims were rushed to an area hospital and at least one of them died, police said. Their relation to the girl or her father wasn't immediately known.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Connecticut State Police at 860-685-8190.