Police have found and questioned a person of interest in the slaying of Howard Beach jogger Karina Vetrano. Wale Aliyu reports. (Published 3 hours ago)

What to Know Karina Vetrano's beaten body was found Aug. 2 in a marshy park in Queens.

Her family and supporters rallied on Thursday to mark six months since her death.

Police say a person is in custody, but didn't release any further details.

A Brooklyn man has been arrested in connection with the death of Karina Vetrano, who was killed while jogging in a park in Queens, NYPD Chief of Detective Robert Boyce announced Sunday.

Chanel Lewis, 20, was taken into custody at 6 p.m. Saturday, NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce announced Sunday at a press conference. Detectives first spoke with Lewis Thursday.

"This is a very good day for justice in New York City," he said.

Lewis could be arraigned as early as Sunday afternoon or by Monday, and he will likely face charges of murder and sexual assault Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown said.

Boyce thanked the tireless efforts of the Howard Beach community over the past six months. He also thanked NYPD detectives for their work on three-week crime scene in the sweltering August sun.

Lewis made "detailed incriminating statements and admissions" that connected him with the crime, Boyce said. Additional forensic evidence found during a follow-up investigation also implicated the East New York man in the crime.

Investigators developed a profile of Lewis within the past 10 days that revealed a host of summonses, but no previous criminal history, officials said.

Authorities believe Lewis snatched Vetrano near an area connecting the remote Howard Beach route she jogged to an East New York bicycle path that runs along the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn.

The discovery led authorities to Lewis' home, where they placed him under arrest. It's believed he and Vetrano didn't know each other prior to the crime, police officials said.

Vetrano, a 30-year-old avid runner, was beaten, strangled and sexually assaulted on Aug. 2 in Howard Beach. Her father Phil usually ran with her, but stayed home with an injury the day she was killed.

Detectives found Lewis with the help of forensic evidence after sifting through more than 250 leads from the public and over 1,700 investigative reports. Police sources say his DNA matches the DNA profile retrieved from Vetrano's back, nails and cellphone and hair.

He allegedly volunteered a DNA sample and the results came back Saturday, sources say. Ironically, Vetrano's parents asked the state for additional DNA testing on Thursday. Her family held a rally that day to mark the six month anniversary of her death.

A video released in September shows Vetrano jogging near her Howard Beach home the day she disappeared. Her body was later found in a marshy area just off the trail at Gateway National Recreation Area.

A GoFundMe page set up after Vetrano's death has raised nearly $290,000 toward the investigative effort.

Phil Vetrano didn't immediately respond to a phone message and text seeking comment Saturday night.