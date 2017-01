Several people were critically injured when three cars crashed in the Bronx Thursday, fire officials say.

Four people became pinned when the three vehicles crashed at 2550 Boston Rd. in Allerton at about 9 p.m., the FDNY said.

They were extricated and taken to Jacobi and St. Barnabas hospitals. Three of them are in critical condition, and one is in serious but stable condition.

A fifth person sustained minor injuries and wasn't taken to a hospital.