Craig Carton, the morning sports talk show host arrested in connection with a multimillion-dollar fake ticket scam, has resigned from WFAN.

CBS Radio, which runs WFAN, announced that it had accepted Carton's resignation Wednesday night, less than a week after the "Boomer & Carton" co-host was arrested on securities and wire fraud charges. He had been suspended following his arrest.

“WFAN has accepted Craig Carton’s resignation," said a CBS Radio spokesman in a statement. "We appreciate all of his contributions over the last decade and wish him and his family well during this next phase. We are especially grateful to our dedicated employees, sponsors and listeners for their continued support of THE FAN. The search for a replacement co-host for the morning show will begin immediately.”







