Snow Prep Emergency Checklist: 15 Things to Do Right Now

What to Know Arctic chills continue Monday, although it's expected to be slightly warmer than it was over the weekend

Snow will start early Tuesday and continue throughout the day, moving out of the tri-state in the late evening

12 to 18 inches are expected, with up to 2 feet in some areas; wind gusts may top 40 mph, and on Long Island they could near 60 mph

The New York metropolitan area is preparing for a late-season storm that is expected to bring significant snowfall to much of the region.

The city could see up to 18 inches of snow, while some spots in the tri-state area may get hit with up to 2 feet, meteorologists say. Local and state officials across the region are urging residents to get prepared now.

Here’s a compilation of snowstorm checklists from American Red Cross, the CDC and FEMA (also be sure to check our snow guide for the latest news you need to know about mass transit, roads and air travel).