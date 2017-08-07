Bikers Swarm Family's Minivans, Smash Windows in Racial Attack: Police - NBC New York
Bikers Swarm Family's Minivans, Smash Windows in Racial Attack: Police

    A group of bikers attacked a family's two minivans as they traveled from Kennedy Airport to their New Jersey home over the weekend in what police are investigating as a racially motivated attack.

    The family were stopped at a red light after leaving a Wawa on King George's Road in Woodbridge just after midnight Sunday when they were attacked, police say. 

    Men on motorcycles swarmed the vehicles and smashed the windows and punched the 33-year-old driver in the face, according to Woodbridge police. His wife and two children were in the minivan. 

    A mirror on the second minivan was also broken. 

    The victim, who lives in Galloway Township, told police there were as many as six bikers involved in the attack. He said the group used profanities as they called him Indian. 

    Police are investigating.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 35 minutes ago
