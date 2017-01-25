Michael Grella, Left, and Sakinah Brydie, Right, were arrested in separate incidents of assault on NJ Transit employees.

Two NJ Transit passengers have been arrested in separate attacks on the commuter rail's employees, one accused of throwing a hot cup of coffee on a bus driver's face and the other accused of shoving a train conductor, officials say.

Last Friday, a 40-year-old woman was getting off a NJ Transit bus in Newark when she allegedly threw a cup of hot coffee in the operator's face, burning her, NJ Transit police say.

The driver suffered minor burns and was treated and released at a nearby hospital, police said.

The suspect, Sakinah Byrdie, was arrested a few blocks away, and faced additional charges when police discovered a controlled substance in her possession, according to police.

On Monday morning, a 33-year-old Linden man was getting off the North Jersey Coast line at the South Amboy station when he allegedly shoved a train conductor, authorities said. Officials said the two had had an argument about the fare.

Grella was charged with aggravated assault and hindering apprehension from outstanding warrants. The conductor refused medical treatment.

If convicted, Brydie faces up to five years in prison and $15,000 in fines. Grella faces up to 18 months in prison and $10,000 in fines if he is convicted.

It wasn’t immediately clear if either had an attorney.