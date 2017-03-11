What to Know Arctic chills and black ice cover the tri-state as temperatures struggle to crack the freezing mark this weekend

Temperature highs will hover around the 30s, though it will feel more like the teens or single digits with the wind chill

Storm Team 4 is also tracking potential major snowfall to the region next Tuesday

Arctic conditions continue to pummel the tri-state as meteorologists continue to track Tuesday's potentially devastating Nor'Easter.

Despite cracking record highs over the past few weeks, dry and unseasonably cold weather will suppress average highs about 15 or 20 degrees below the seasonal norm for March. Make sure to bring out the wool sweaters and scarves, as temperatures will struggle to reach freezing today and Sunday.

Gusty winds will bring single digit wind chills all day, with little improvement, as they are expected to hover near zero tonight into Sunday. Following a freezing overnight, Friday's snow will turn into an abundance of black ice and slippery spots Saturday and Sunday morning, especially on untreated surfaces.

As for Tuesday's impending storm, a blizzard is possible and it's likely that the tri-state will see a large snowfall, Storm Team 4 says. The winter system could potentially dump 6 inches of snow or more on the tri-state area early next week.

There's a high chance of snow falling from early morning to late evening Tuesday, and a small probability of rain for the city and all points south and east. Snowfall could be heavy towards the north and west of town, but especially for the Catskills and Hudson Valley.

High temperatures are expected to hit 30 by Saturday afternoon, with a low of 18 degrees by nightfall. Brr!

A winter storm system dropped half a foot of snow on parts of the tri-state Friday, bringing a bone-chilling cold front that was expected to keep temperatures below freezing all weekend.

After the storm moved out by Friday evening, Middletown, New York had seen 6 inches accumulate, while Port Jervis and Mastic Beach, along with Monroe, Connecticut, had 5 inches. Seven inches covered the ground in Orange County's Montgomery. The five boroughs saw less snow, with Central Park getting about 2 inches.

Nearly 300 flights were canceled at Newark, JFK and LaGuardia as a result of the snow Friday. Alternate side parking was suspended in New York City Friday to facilitate snow removal efforts, and NJ Transit said full systemwide cross-honoring was in effect Friday, allowing customers to use their ticket or pass across rail, bus or light rail. Meanwhile, Metro-North warned customers to be wary of slippery platforms.

New York City has seen significantly less snow this winter compared to last year. It has snowed 20.5 inches so far this season compared to 32.3 inches by this time in 2016, an amount that was buoyed by one of the largest snowstorms in the city's history last January.

