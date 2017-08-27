Anti-Semitic Graffiti at Long Island High School: Police - NBC New York
Anti-Semitic Graffiti at Long Island High School: Police

    Police are investigating the spray painting of swastikas and other anti-Semitic messages on walls, doors and windows of a Long Island high school.

    Nassau County police say "MS13" and profanities also were found painted in the rear of Syosset High School. MS-13 is the Salvadoran-based street gang that has been blamed for more than 20 killings on Long Island in the past year and a half. It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the graffiti.

    Syosset School Board trustee Joshua A. Lafazan issued a statement decrying the graffiti. He said he will call for increased security at all the school district's 10 buildings.

    Detectives believe the vandalism occurred between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Sunday.

