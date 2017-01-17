NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Planes are seen at LaGuardia Airport September 13, 2009 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

An American Airlines plane hit another American aircraft while pushing back from its gate at LaGuardia Airport Tuesday, Port Authority officials said.

No one was hurt when Flight No. 1365, bound for Miami with 97 passengers aboard, was involved in the bump with Flight No. 4548, headed to Detroit with 56 passengers, in the early afternoon.

Both flights were delayed and passengers were put on other aircrafts.

It wasn't clear if either aircraft sustained significant damage.

American Airlines couldn't immediately be reached for comment.