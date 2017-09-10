A young boy died on Sunday after he fell three floors from a window in Queens, police said.

The 5-year-old boy was playing on the third-floor of a home near 99th Street and 37th Avenue in Corona shortly after 2:30 p.m. before the deadly fall, according to police.

The boy’s grandparents were looking after him on the second floor of the home at the time, police said. He went up to the third floor to use the bathroom and somehow went out the window and fell to the ground below.

He was transported to Booth Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Police said no arrests have been made and that an investigation into the fall is ongoing.

It wasn’t immediately known if the home had any window guard that could have prevented the fall.

Video from the scene showed detectives on a third-floor balcony and in an area down below, where the boy presumably fell.