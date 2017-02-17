About 300 students gathered outside The Dwight Morrow Capus in Englewood, angry about mistakes with class scores and GPA's. Brian Thompson Reporting. (Published 2 hours ago)

10 employees, including the principal and six guidance counselors, were fired as a result of the error

The school superintendent defended the suspensions, saying he needs state specialists to figure out what went wrong in the system years ago

This may come down to a case of that old computer phrase — garbage in, garbage out, multiplied three thousand times. But today, students whose college careers depend on accurate records are more than upset.

As many as 300 students came outside at the Dwight Morrow High School campus today, some even demanding the superintendent's firing over errors in grade point averages and course reporting that threatens the very colleges they can get into.

"I have worked my butt off at the school for four years," said senior Ruby Maury-Jyun. "I've been working nonstop and trying to balance everything."

Many of these students are finding out their GPA's are lower or higher than what they should be, thanks to a no-longer used computer program dependent on whatever information was putin for each student, according to superintendent Robert Kravitz. As a result, protests erupted at the Englewood School.

"It could be something as simple as a teacher forgetting to put a grade in over the summer," Kravitz said.

The administrator explained that it could have been innocent entry mistakes or just plain incompetence, something that an audit just now getting underway should explain.

Kravitz admits he had 300 students protesting with a sit-in along the hallway outsllllide his office. Senior Gamma Hammond says she missed the early admission deadline at Rutgers.

"I didn't want them to think that my grades were lower than they really are because it's not my fault that they put in a weighing system that weighs my grades lower than they should be," she said.

Dwight Morrow Principal Peter Elbert was suspended with pay along with nine other staffers, including six guidance counselors. Another point of protest for students who need those counselors at this crucial college application time.

Students unanimously agreed the counselors were not at fault. However, the superintendent defended the suspensions, saying he needs fresh eyes, including state specialists, to figure what went wrong going back several years.

