What to Know A Canadian man has been arrested in connection with an alleged ISIS-inspired plot to target music concerts and landmarks in New York

Investigators said the goal was to injure and maim as many people as possible, but the suspect was arrested before obtaining any weapons

The alleged plot was thwarted months ago, but just revealed as officials took time to investigate other possible terror connections

Authorities have arrested a Canadian man in connection with an alleged ISIS-inspired plot to target music concerts, landmarks and crowded subways in New York, sources familiar with the case said.

News that a major New York area venue hosting a concert could have been in the ISIS crosshairs comes days after a lone actor with no link to any terror group opened fire on a crowd at a country music festival in Las Vegas. Stephen Paddock killed 58 people before taking his own life in his hotel room.

Officials said this latest New York terror plot was more aspirational than operational. The suspect in custody allegedly spoke to one or two other men about also wanting to strike Times Square and subways during rush hour.

Investigators said the goal was to injure and maim as many people as possible, but the Canadian suspect was arrested before obtaining any weapons. It wasn't immediately clear which venues may have been targeted, nor was information on the method of the aspirational attack immediately released.

The alleged attempt to target a concert in New York also comes after last May’s bombing in Britain outside an Ariana Grande concert. Twenty people were killed when a terrorist bomb exploded as the crowd was heading for the exits.

“The FBI and the Joint Terrorism Task Force, they’re going to work with the US Attorney’s office to make sure that this is not just idle talk,” said former FBI Supervisor JJ Klaver. “They are going to look at the extent of the plans being made and the extent that these guys are taking actions to further those plans.”

While the alleged plot was apparently uncovered and interrupted months ago, investigators were not prepared to announce its existence until Friday, in part because the search continued for other possible terror connections.

“The most challenging and difficult decisions that are made in these investigations is finding where the balance is –- between protecting the integrity of the investigation and letting the public know the vital information they need to determine whether or not they feel safe foing to a particular venue,” Klaver said.

Sources familiar with the case said this was not a sting operation, but the FBI and NYPD got onto the lead suspect early on. Some of the suspect's list of targets mirror past plots.

Times Square saw a failed car bomb attempt by terrorist Faisal Shahzad and the 2009 Zazi plot was set to be a series of backpack bombings on the subways. The trial of accused Chelsea bomber Ahmad Rahimi is currently underway in lower Manhattan. Rahimi is accused of building pressure cooker bombs and placing them on Manhattan streets as well as placing an improvised device that exploded in a garbage can before the start of New Jersey charity race.

Officials are expected to announce the names of those charged in this latest alleged plot, along with the specific terror-related counts, later on Friday.