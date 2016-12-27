Carrie Fisher will always be known for one role: Princess Leia, the fierce woman at the center of the rebellion in the "Star Wars" opus that has captivated generations. But as a big screen star for nearly four decades, she's made an impact beyond the Star Wars galaxy.

Here are some of her most memorable roles outside of "Star Wars":

Mystery Woman, "Blues Brothers"

Fisher plays a gun-toting, missile-launching bride who remained celebate for Jake Blues (John Belushi) — only to be abandoned at the altar. She spends the entire movie hunting the Blues Brothers, looking for revenge.

She finally catches up to them, and delivers this message:

"So for me, for my mother, my grandmother, my father, my uncle and the common good," Fisher says, "I must now kill you. And your brother."

Of course, she doesn't kill Jake Blues. Instead, she swoons over his puppy dog eyes, lets him kiss her, and then watches as he abandons her again.

Marie, "When Harry Met Sally"

Sure, when you think of "When Harry Met Sally," the first thing to come to mind is the diner scene with Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal. But Carrie Fisher shines as Marie, Sally's best friend.

She dispenses some pearls of wisdom: "Everybody thinks they have good taste and a sense of humor, but they couldn't possibly all have good taste," Fisher (as Marie) says.

Lorna, "Shampoo"

Carrie Fisher was a relative unknown when she was cast as Princess Leia, but she had appeared in one movie: "Shampoo." Playing Lorna, she was in two scenes for a total of about four minutes.

In her brief appearance, she plays tennis-playing teenager seducing Warren Beatty.