Schools closed, residents shelter in place amid manhunt for Westchester gunman

One person is dead, two wounded and a gunman on the run after a shooting in Westchester County late Monday, authorities say.

New York State Police identified the suspect in the Somers shooting as 40-year-old Fernando Jimenez. They say he knew the victims, and was last known to be in the Peekskill Hollow Road area in Putnam Valley.

All Putnam Valley schools were ordered closed Tuesday, the district said. Some residents remain under shelter-in-place orders, school administrators said. The decision to close schools was made in concert with law enforcement.

Jimenez is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

State Police say there is a large police presence on Peekskill Hollow Road and the public should avoid the area. Investigators are also asking that people check their trail or home security cameras for possible sightings.

Details on the victims weren't immediately released. The conditions of the two survivors weren't clear early Tuesday.