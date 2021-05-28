Wet Memorial Day Weekend Puts Damper on Unofficial Start to Summer

The bright skies and light breeze that kicked off Friday morning for the tri-state won't be hanging around for the rest of the holiday weekend.

Storm Team 4 says showers will flood much of the Memorial Day weekend forecast with the first rain drops expected to fall Friday afternoon.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It's getting closer! 😬 pic.twitter.com/O52ocAkIox — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) May 28, 2021

Heavier, steady rain is expected by the evening and continues through the rest of the weekend. Don't expect a complete downpour the entire weekend, but rain will certainly be the headline through Sunday.

Persistent east winds will keep coastal areas at risk for minor coastal flooding for high tides this evening and perhaps tomorrow’s high tides, too.

With all the rain, maybe let's just skip this "unofficial" start to summer? #MemorialDayWeekend



Meteorological summer starts Tuesday and it'll actually feel like it. #NYwx #NYC pic.twitter.com/xkETKZJUp0 — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) May 28, 2021

Tuesday, the start of meteorological summer, will feel much better. Skies clear a bit and temps warm up to the high 70s.