Storm Team 4

Wet Memorial Day Weekend Puts Damper on Unofficial Start to Summer

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The bright skies and light breeze that kicked off Friday morning for the tri-state won't be hanging around for the rest of the holiday weekend.

Storm Team 4 says showers will flood much of the Memorial Day weekend forecast with the first rain drops expected to fall Friday afternoon.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Heavier, steady rain is expected by the evening and continues through the rest of the weekend. Don't expect a complete downpour the entire weekend, but rain will certainly be the headline through Sunday.

Persistent east winds will keep coastal areas at risk for minor coastal flooding for high tides this evening and perhaps tomorrow’s high tides, too.  

Tuesday, the start of meteorological summer, will feel much better. Skies clear a bit and temps warm up to the high 70s.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Storm Team 4weatherforecastMemorial Day Weekend
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us