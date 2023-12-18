Storm Team 4

We're finally a week out from Christmas. What are the odds it'll be a white one?

Is it too early to talk about a white Christmas? Nah

nyc snow central park
Where is all the snow?

There's been a bit of a drought in the snow department as of late. In fact, the last time Central Park recorded at least an inch of snow was almost two years ago.

We're in the middle of a record stretch without an inch of snowfall; Monday marks day 673.

The dry spell marks a truly unusual time for New York City, and its neighboring suburbs, which often gets several dozen inches of snowfall throughout the winter months.

That brings us to December 25 and the age old question for this time of year: will we have a white Christmas?

"Don't count on it," is the official word from Storm Team 4.

The forecast looks dry for the rest of this week and into the holiday weekend (sorry, no white Christmas), though the risk for storms returns by the middle of next week. 

No matter how nice you've been this year, it doesn't appear that Santa is bringing our long awaited snow.

