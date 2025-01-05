Projected snow totals dip ahead of Monday storm but next chance comes soon

Those who were hoping for a white start to the week will likely continue to find themselves hoping Monday, with a major winter storm affecting parts of the nation expected to largely bypass the New York City metro area.

Some snow is still possible, mainly in New Jersey's Ocean County, where a winter weather advisory is in effect. Check the latest weather alerts for your neighborhood here. The NYC metro area and spots north will see less than an inch, if any, accumulation.

Starting early Monday, for most, the timing of the snow will start during the late morning commute, and will continue through at least the early PM commute.

Beyond Monday: winds crank up AGAIN in the 35+ mph range in the wake of the system as we get entrenched in the chill through the end of the week. And we're tracking another potential wintry system for next weekend. Stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest.

Central Park should see morning lows below freezing through the early part of the week.

10-day NYC forecast