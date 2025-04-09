Stray tire slams into car on I-95 in Milford, Conn.

A woman was seriously injured after a tire slammed into her car on Interstate 95 in Milford Tuesday morning, according to fire officials.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. as the woman drove on I-95 North.

Fire officials said a tire came off a vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-95, hopped over the median, and struck the woman's car head on.

The woman suffered traumatic injuries and was taken to the hospital.

An image from Milford firefighters showed the hood an windshield of the car was crushed in by the tire.

State police are investigating the incident.