Wildfire Smoke Returns to NYC Tuesday, Could Linger Until Thursday Storms Clear It Out

The hazy, smoky conditions that descended upon New York City and much of the tri-state last week returns on Tuesday, and could stick around once again for a couple of days.

The wildfires in the western United States and up into Canada are sending the plumes of smoke billowing into the air, and winds are pushing the clouds of smoke over into the region. More than 60 wildfires are currently burning across western states and Canada. As the smoke builds, it gets wrapped up in weather systems and transported across the country.

Last week, the smoke was strong enough to smell in parts of northern New Jersey, while the skies were tinted an odd yellow color.

It's becoming an unfortunate new feature of New York City's summer weather -- wildfire smoke from the West Coast billowing east, adding to the haze here and taking air quality to dangerous levels not seen in years. Anjali Hemphill and Janice Huff report on what's going on.

Real-time Air Quality Index data from the EPA showed New York City's AQI for a short while hit 165 — considered "Unhealthy" for everyone.

According to AQICN.org, a Chinese nonprofit that tracks air quality in more than 130 countries, that reading was the worst in New York City since at least the start of 2014. Historical county-by-county AQI readings from the EPA suggest that it could actually be the highest reading in Manhattan since a 167 reading in Oct. 2003.

As recently as last September, western smoke turned tri-state skies an oddly milky color. The same phenomenon is happening now.

Wildfires in the American West, including one burning in Oregon that’s currently the largest in the U.S., are creating hazy skies as far away as New York as the massive infernos spew smoke and ash into the air in columns up to six miles high. NBC New York's Gaby Acevedo reports.

Making matters slightly worse, temperatures are expected to climb back up and hit 90 on Tuesday, Storm Team 4 says, meaning it will be hot and more difficult to breath. Much of the day will remain dry under sunny (albeit hazy) skies, with an approaching cold front bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight into Wednesday morning. A few strong or severe storms are possible, especially north of NYC.

Additional thunderstorms coming on Thursday should clear the smoke and haze out of the region — at least for now. As the fires continue to burn out west and in Canada, there remains a chance that the smoke can keep on returning until they are extinguished.