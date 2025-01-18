Weather

When is the snowstorm coming?: See the timeline for Sunday's winter weather

Saturday is supposed to bring moderate temperatures and rain before the snow and chill comes on Sunday

By Storm Team 4

A winter storm is set to bring at least several inches of snow to the New York City area with some parts of northern New Jersey and Connecticut set up for more than six inches of snow.

When will the snow start in New York City?

The snow is expected to start in New York City on Sunday morning.

The precipitation will start around 9 a.m. and pick up during the morning. The heaviest snow will fall early afternoon through the evening. By 10 or a 11 p.m., the snow should be moving out of area, leaving a frosty artic chill behind it.

Along the Jersey Coast and the eastern end of Long Island, where temperatures start off a bit milder, initial rain and snow mixing is expected before snow fully takes over, resulting in relatively lower accumulations at the coasts.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for areas north and west of NYC for Sunday but nothing is currently in place for New York City.

Any shift in the storm track will change the location of the highest snow accumulations, but the general outlook remains the same: We are expecting plowable snow across the tri-state on Sunday. Be ready for shoveling and sledding on Monday, just be sure to dress for the cold.

How much snow will New York City get on Sunday?

The immediate New York City metro area is forecast to receive 3 to 5 inches of snow.

Areas in northwest New Jersey, parts of the Hudson Valley, and the northwest hills of Connecticut could see 8 to 12 inches.

It will be light, fluffy snow meaning it can pile up quickly.

