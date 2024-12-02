When could the first snow fall in New York City?: Average, earliest and latest first snow dates

Parts of New York state have seen significant snow, with Orchard Park and other Buffalo suburbs south of the city receiving feet of snow this week. But New York City so far has not seen any measurable snow as we enter December.

It's been a dry fall with New York City facing drought conditions and fires. Will the warmth and lack of precipitation continue?

And when could New York City see its first measurable snow of the season?

When is New York City's average first snowfall?

New York City typically sees its first measurable snowfall on Dec. 7. That would mean this Saturday is the average first date of snowfall, but other than some flurries, no measurable snowfall is in the forecast.

When is New York City's earliest snowfall on record?

You have to go quite a bit back in history, more than a century in fact, for New York City's earliest snowfall on record, which was Oct. 15 in 1876.

That definitely didn't happen this year!

When is New York City's latest snowfall on record?

New York City's latest measurable snowfall on record came just two winters ago on February 1, 2023.

Will we beat that record this year? It's too early to tell.

When was the first measurable snowfall last winter?

The first measurable snowfall of last winter in New York City came on January 6, when it snowed 0.2 inches.