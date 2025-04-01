As we welcome April, it seems like we should welcome warmer weather along with it. But that isn’t always the case.

April can deliver temperatures anywhere from the 20s to the 90s. We won’t hit those extremes this week, but you will need everything from a scarf to a T-shirt to a rain jacket – just in the next three days.

Spring is notorious for major temperature swings, and March delivered more than its fair share. Just last weekend, we went from the 80s on Saturday to the 40s on Sunday. And the cooldown came on fast; some spots dropped nearly 30 degrees within an hour.

This week won’t deliver such an extreme flip in temperature, but the up-and-down trend will certainly continue.

Temperatures take a significant tumble Tuesday night. Many of us will be waking up to freezing temperatures on Wednesday, or at least wind chills that make it feel freezing. Have your winter gear at the ready; you’re going to want to bundle up for the day.

Then, in true spring fashion, you’ll be shedding the coat on Thursday as temperatures leap back into the 70s. And we’ll manage to hold onto the warm weather through Friday before we’re back in the 40s to start the weekend.

The culprit in this mayhem is a series of fronts coming our way, bringing not only big temperature swings but several rounds of rain starting Thursday and continuing through Sunday.

Temperatures will finally stabilize as we head into next week.

Unfortunately, we’ll be stable on the chilly side of the fence, stuck in a run of colder-than-normal days that is likely to carry us through the middle of the month.