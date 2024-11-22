Storm Team 4

Town-by-town snow totals: How much snow did New York and New Jersey get?

Parts of New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania saw snow overnight Thursday into Friday while the immediate New York City metro area primarily saw rain

Some tri-state residents woke up to a couple of inches or more of snow on Friday.

While most of the immediate New York City area, some towns north and west of the city, especially at higher elevations, saw the first accumulating snow of the season. There were some school closings and delays from the snowy conditions, with an NBC New York reporter describing the snowy roads in Monticello as "treacherous."

Here's a look at how much snow (and rain) towns and cities from North Jersey to Ulster County received.

Keep in mind these totals are as of Friday morning with some additional light accumulation possible. This map shows the additional possible snow that could be received.

Snow totals by town

NORTH JERSEY

  • Highland Lakes: 12.0 inches
  • High Point: 10.9 in.
  • West Milford: 7.5 in.
  • Wantage Township: 3.3 in.
  • Lake Hopatcong: 3.0 in.

ORANGE AND PUTNAM COUNTIES

  • Port Jervis: 12.8 inches
  • Monroe: 8.2 in.
  • Chester: 8.2 in.
  • Warwick: 7.2 in.
  • Carmel: 4.5 in.

PIKE, SULLIVAN AND ULSTER COUNTIES

  • Callicoon Center: 12.0 inches
  • Paupak: 11.2 in.
  • Glen Spey: 6.0 in.
  • Sundown: 5.9 in.
  • Woodbourne: 3.0 in.

Rain town-by-town list

Here's a look at how much rain some cities and towns have received since Wednesday.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY

  • Newtown: 2.36 inches
  • Shelton: 2.14 in.
  • Stamford: 2.03 in.
  • Westport: 1.98 in.
  • Fairfield: 1.92 in.

SUFFOLK COUNTY

  • Smithtown: 2.73 inches
  • Northport: 2.67 in.
  • Stony Brook: 2.56 in.
  • Central Islip: 2.55 in.
  • Baiting Hollow: 2.54 in.

HUDSON VALEY

  • Montebello: 1.98 inches
  • Cornwall on Hudson: 1.94 in.
  • New Rochelle: 1.88 in.
  • Warwick: 1.86 in.
  • Ossining: 1.86 in.

NEW YORK CITY

  • Bellrose: 1.77 in.
  • Fordham: 1.66 in.
  • Sheepshead Bay: 1.60 in.
  • Central Park: 1.58 in.
  • Staten Island: 1.34 in.

NORTH JERSEY

  • Tenafly: 1.86 inches
  • New Milford: 1.84 in.
  • Cedar Grove: 1.71 in.
  • Paramus: 1.65 in.
  • Caldwell 1.60 in.

