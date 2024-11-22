New Jersey

Parts of the tri-state see first snowfall of the season leading to school delays

The immediate New York City metro area has seen more than an inch of rain fall since Wednesday night

By Maria LaRosa

While much of the tri-state received rain overnight, some residents in New York and New Jersey are waking up to the first accumulating snow of the season.

The most significant snowfall was expected in higher elevations north and west of the New York City area. So far, the snow accumulation has been very "elevation dependent," according to the National Weather Service.

Those higher elevations were needed for the temperatures to reach or fall below the freezing level.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The overnight snow caused some school closings and delays. The full list is available here. Among the closures, West Milford Public Schools in Passaic County are closed after reports of more than 7" of snow falling in the area.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for Sullivan, Ulster and Pike counties through Friday. Other areas north and west of the city including western Passaic County, northern Westchester County, and Orange, Putnam and Rockland counties remain under a winter storm advisory through Friday morning.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Light snow is expected to continue Friday in the Catskills and the Poconos with small additional accumulations possible.

Weather Stories

Storm Team 4 Nov 21

Winter storm warning issued for some as NYC braces for heavy rain, nasty chill

Storm Team 4 Nov 20

Steady rain, some snow, cold temps: Thursday looks like a much-needed mess for NY, NJ

Areas north and west of New York City area seeing the first snow of the season Friday morning, particularly at higher elevations.

Elsewhere, rain has been the story, where a much-needed one to two inches has fallen in much of the immediate NYC area.

NYC and the nearby metro will see lingering showers through Friday and temperatures hovering around 40 degrees.

Here's a look at the additional rain expected through Friday.

A shower could hang on into Saturday morning, with sunshine and breezy winds. Sunday is the nicer weekend day.

We're closely watching Thanksgiving where the chance of some impactful weather is possible, but it's too early to know the particulars, which will come into focus over the next few days.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyCelebrity NewsWeather
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us