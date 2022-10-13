Torrential Rain, 50 MPH Winds Threaten NYC Area Today; Yankee Game in Question

With clouds and rain on deck, Thursday's weather will be anything but a home run — potentially putting a damper on the Yankees' playoff game against the Cleveland Guardians in the Bronx.

Light showers developed early ahead of the cold front and periods of heavier rain -- and possibly a few thunderstorms -- emerge by early afternoon. Those storms should move toward New York City by the west and hit during the evening commute, which could compound any rain-related problems,

At this point, potential flash flood-triggering rainfall and damaging winds, with gusts up to 50 mph possible, are the primary threats. The Yankees game is set to start at 7:37 p.m. ET and it's on for now, though that could change.

Storm Team 4

The highest rainfall totals are expected well west and east of New York City, with spots like Scranton, Pennsylvania, and Mastic on Long Island facing up to 3 inches of rainfall before the system moves out. Lesser amounts are forecast in the five boroughs, though flooding remains a threat across virtually the entire region throughout Thursday evening.

Breaking Down Thursday's Weather Threats

New York City is just inside the severe weather risk zone at this point, but much could change over the next few hours, so stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest developments. Check the latest severe weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

Skies clear out after midnight for most in the tri-state area, though eastern Long Island will likely see showers linger into Friday morning. Picture-perfect weather looks to be on tap for Saturday.

More showers arrive late Sunday into early Monday with another cold front -- and that front is expected to send temperatures plunging to the low-to-mid 50s, which is more in line with average November temps than October.

10-Day Outlook